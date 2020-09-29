One more held in Karnataka drug case

Central crime branch police (CCB) personnel investigating the drug case involving dancer-choreographer Kishore Aman Shetty have arrested a major drug peddler involved in the racket from Mumbai, police sources said on Tuesday. Shan Nawaz, hailing from Bunder in the city, was arrested yesterday, the sources said.

According to police, he is a friend of Mohammed Shakir, who was earlier arrested in the case. Nawaz used to supply drugs from Mumbai and Goa through his network to Shetty and his friend Tarun Raj, who is also under judicial custody, the sources added.