One more held in Karnataka drug case
Central crime branch police (CCB) personnel investigating the drug case involving dancer-choreographer Kishore Aman Shetty have arrested a major drug peddler involved in the racket from Mumbai, police sources said on Tuesday. Shan Nawaz, hailing from Bunder in the city, was arrested yesterday, the sources said. According to police, he is a friend of Mohammed Shakir, who was earlier arrested in the case.PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 29-09-2020 16:12 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 16:12 IST
Central crime branch police (CCB) personnel investigating the drug case involving dancer-choreographer Kishore Aman Shetty have arrested a major drug peddler involved in the racket from Mumbai, police sources said on Tuesday. Shan Nawaz, hailing from Bunder in the city, was arrested yesterday, the sources said.
According to police, he is a friend of Mohammed Shakir, who was earlier arrested in the case. Nawaz used to supply drugs from Mumbai and Goa through his network to Shetty and his friend Tarun Raj, who is also under judicial custody, the sources added.PTI MVG BN WELCOME BN WELCOME
- READ MORE ON:
- Shan Nawaz
- Mumbai
- BN
- MVG
- Goa
ALSO READ
Kangana Ranaut says she’s leaving Mumbai, calls her analogy about POK ‘bang on’
Kangana Ranaut leaves Mumbai for home state, calls her analogy about POK ‘bang on’
My analogy about POK was bang on: Kangana Ranaut as she leaves from Mumbai
Relatives create ruckus at Sion Hospital, Mumbai as deceased's body handed over to wrong family
Mumbai, Sep 14 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.