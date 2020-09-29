Payal Ghosh meets Maharashtra governor, seeks justice

Actress Payal Ghosh, who has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of raping her seven years ago, on Tuesday met Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari to seek action against him. "Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale accompanied by film actress Payal Ghosh met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai and presented a memorandum," Raj Bhavan tweeted.

On Monday, Ghosh in a joint media press conference with Athawale, president of the Republican Party of India (RPI), had demanded that Kashyap should be arrested. Athawale told reporters after the half-an-hour meeting with Koshyari that the governor has said he will speak with Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on the issue.

"I told the governor that Payal has been staying in Mumbai for 10 years. She faced the atrocity some years ago. She has also filed a police complaint in this case," he said.

"Payal submitted a memorandum to the governor, seeking protection and arrest of Anurag Kashyap," Athawale said. It has been eight days since she raised the issue with the police, but no action has been taken against Kashyap yet, he said.

Athawale on Monday met Mumbais joint commissioner of police (law and order) Vishwas Nangare Patil along with Ghosh, seeking action against the filmmaker..