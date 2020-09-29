Delhi HC asks NDMC to disburse pending salaries of municipal body's teachers

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) to disburse pending salaries of municipal teachers and observed that no employee should be deprived of the joy during the Diwali festival. A division bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad observed that many people are suffering from depression due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Diwali festival is round the corner. "We will not allow you (NDMC) to deprive any employee of that little joy of festivity," the bench said.

North DMC counsel informed the court it has released salaries of June to its teachers earlier of this month. The court directed the Corporation to release the salaries of teachers for the pending months. Delhi government informed the court that it has released Rs 98.35 crore to North DMC on September 3 for releasing salaries of teachers for the month of September and October.

The court sought a status report from the North DMC and listed the matter on November 5 for further hearing. The court was hearing a public interest litigation on issues related to pending salaries of teachers working with North DMC. (ANI)