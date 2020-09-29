Bombay HC adjourns Kangana Ranaut property demolition case till Oct 5

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday adjourned the matter of actor Kangana Ranaut's property demolition till October 5 for written submissions. The court has asked all parties to file their written submissions by October 5 and after that, the court will pass an order in the matter considering all arguments and submissions.

On Monday, an audio recording of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was played by actor Kangana Ranaut's lawyer in the Bombay High Court during a hearing on a petition on the demolition of the actor's office in Bandra to show how Raut had allegedly threatened Ranaut to teach her a lesson after her tweets which were critical of the Maharashtra government. Raut's lawyer told the court that in the said audio recording Raut had not taken the name of the petitioner (Kangana).

The High Court was on Monday continuing the hearing on Kangana's plea against BMC challenging demolition work at her Bandra office by the Municipal officers. HC justice JS Kathawalla had asked Raut's lawyer whether he wants to say that Raut did not say the word 'Haramkhor' as alleged by Kangana's lawyer. Raut's lawyer had said he will file an affidavit in this regard by Tuesday. (ANI)