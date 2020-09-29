Left Menu
Company making forged labels for COVID-19 test kits busted in Noida; one arrested

The Noida Police on Tuesday busted a company manufacturing forged wrappers for COVID-19 test kits and arrested a person, officials said here. Nearly four lakh such labels were recovered from the company located in Sector 7, under the Sector 20 police station area, they said. "The fake company was busted a day after a complaint about it was made by a representative of a COVID-19 test kit-making company.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 29-09-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 18:50 IST
The Noida Police on Tuesday busted a company manufacturing forged wrappers for COVID-19 test kits and arrested a person, officials said here. Nearly four lakh such labels were recovered from the company located in Sector 7, under the Sector 20 police station area, they said.

"The fake company was busted a day after a complaint about it was made by a representative of a COVID-19 test kit-making company. This company had claimed that its forged labels are being used in the market," a police spokesperson said. Rajesh Prasad, who runs this fake company, has been arrested. He was picked up from his home in Delhi's Ashok Nagar, he said.

According to the police, 3.97 lakh illegal pouches with labels of antibodies rapid test kits for coronavirus were seized from the company. An FIR has been lodged under the Copyright Act, 1957 at the Sector 20 police station, and further proceedings are underway, the police said.

