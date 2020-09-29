Chennai: DRI busts interstate drug smuggling gang, seizes 25 kg of pseudoephedrine
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has busted an interstate gang involved in drug smuggling and seized around 25 kg of pseudoephedrine from the city parcel office.ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 29-09-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 19:06 IST
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has busted an interstate gang involved in drug smuggling and seized around 25 kg of pseudoephedrine from the city parcel office. Acting on a tip-off, DRI sleuths in a swift operation on Monday busted the gang operating in Tamil Nadu and Kerala and intercepted a consignment of European water closets from a private parcel office at Walltax Road which was about to be despatched to Ernakulam.
On detailed examination of the consignment kept in 15 cartons, around 25 kg of white coloured powder believed to be pseudoephedrine was found concealed in the inner walls of the boxes and was seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. These drugs were supposed to be dispatched to Ernakulam (Kerala) but were caught midway by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials in Chennai.
Pseudoephedrine due to the possible use in the production of various narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances is notified as a controlled substance under the NDPS Act. Hence, it is in high demand among illicit drug manufacturers. Further investigation is in progress to trace the origin and destination of the seized consignment. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chennai
- Directorate of Revenue Intelligence
- Kerala
- Tamil Nadu
- NDPS Act
- Ernakulam
ALSO READ
Kerala HC dismisses plea seeking cancellation of Chavara, Kuttanad assembly bypolls
Kerala gold smuggling case: NIA approaches special court seeking custody of Swapna Suresh
Kerala gold smuggling case: Prison dept seeks report regarding hospitalisation of Swapna Suresh, KT Ramees
Kerala Minister AC Moideen met gold smuggling accused at hospital to influence statements, says Congress MLA
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED summons Life Mission CEO UV Jose