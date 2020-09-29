Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab Youth Congress chief, 3 IYC workers arrested in tractor-burning incident near India Gate

The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested four persons, including Punjab Youth Congress (PYC) president Birender Singh Dhillon, in connection with the tractor-burning incident near India Gate, officials said. The Congress' youth wing activists on Monday morning set a tractor ablaze near India Gate, a few hundred metres from the Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament, to protest the contentious farm laws.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 21:13 IST
Punjab Youth Congress chief, 3 IYC workers arrested in tractor-burning incident near India Gate

The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested four persons, including Punjab Youth Congress (PYC) president Birender Singh Dhillon, in connection with the tractor-burning incident near India Gate, officials said. "Four more persons have been arrested on Tuesday in a case registered at Tilak Marg police station. They have been identified as PYC president Birender Singh Dhillon, Indian Youth Congress (IYC) national general secretaries Harish Panwar and Abraham Roy Mani and IYC secretary Bunty," a senior police officer said. A total of 10 people, including six on Monday, have been arrested in this connection. The Congress' youth wing activists on Monday morning set a tractor ablaze near India Gate, a few hundred metres from the Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament, to protest the contentious farm laws. Six of the PYC activists were arrested on Monday and police had also seized two vehicles in the matter. Police had said that around 20 people carried a tractor on a truck to Rajpath, Man Singh Crossing, unloaded it from the truck and set it on fire

According to police sources, the Punjab Youth Congress activists entered Lutyens' Delhi along with a Punjab Police car.

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: Rabada's execution at death restricts SRH to 162/4

Kagiso Rabada bowled brilliantly at death as he helped Delhi Capitals DC restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH on 1624 in the Indian Premier League IPL here on Tuesday. Rabada bowled the 18th and 20th over of the innings and conceded just nine r...

Kuwait's new emir is Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf, says cabinet

Kuwaits Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah was named emir by the countrys cabinet to succeed his brother Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah who died on Tuesday.The cabinet announcement was read out on state television. Under the Gulf A...

MP: 2 Rly engineers accused of rape dismissed from service

The services of two engineers of the Bhopal division of West Central Railway accused of raping a 22-year-old woman were terminated on Tuesday by higher authorities for indulging in immoral activities and violating service rules, officials s...

On CBI, ED plea, Delhi HC allows early hearing in 2G case

While allowing early hearing in the 2G spectrum allocation case, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday remarked that the judge must not succumb to pessimism and it is not expected from him to sit leisurely with his pen down and to say that he wil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020