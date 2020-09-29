Left Menu
Jewellery shop looted of ornaments worth over Rs 10 lakh: Police

A jewellery shop in Ghazabad's posh Indrapuram area was looted of gold and diamond ornaments worth over Rs 10 lakh on Tuesday evening, said police. Verma also accused the police of registering heinous criminal cases under milder sections of the Indian Penal Code. If this dacoity is not solved at the earliest, jewellers would stage a sit-in and carry out a protest march, said Verma..

A jewellery shop in Ghazabad's posh Indrapuram area was looted of gold and diamond ornaments worth over Rs 10 lakh on Tuesday evening, said police. A robber posing as a customer entered Durga Jewellers at Nyay Khand in Indirapuram and asked the shop keeper to show him some ornaments.

Even as shop owner Abhilash Verma was showing ornaments to the customer, three more persons barged into the shop and overpowered him at gunpoint, said city Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma. While the four robbed the shopkeeper, some of their accomplices waited outside the shop to prevent others from entering it, said the SP.

All the robbers subsequently left the shop with over 150 gms of gold jewellery and over eight kgs of silver ornaments besides some diamond necklaces, he said. The robbers were heard talking in some Rajasthani dialect of Hindi, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Anshu Jain, adding the police have registered a case and constituted several teams to nab the culprits.

Soon after the robbery, a jewellers' body condemned the incident and expressed helplessness over the city police failure in checking the crime in the city, including dacoities in jewellers' shops. All-India convener of jewellers' association, Ajay Verma, said that law and order condition in entire Uttar Pradesh has reached its nadir.

The Ghaziabad police is yet to work out the abduction case of realtor Vikram Tyagi. Verma also accused the police of registering heinous criminal cases under milder sections of the Indian Penal Code.

If this dacoity is not solved at the earliest, jewellers would stage a sit-in and carry out a protest march, said Verma..

