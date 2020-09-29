Left Menu
CBI will be allowed to perform its duty,says Kerala CM

Unlike Congress-ruled states, the Left government in Kerala will allow the CBI to perform its duty,Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday, as he dismissed opposition claims that his government was planning to bring in an ordinance to prevent the agency from carrying out any probe in the state.

PTI | Thiruvanatha | Updated: 29-09-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 22:10 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@vijayanpinarayi)

Unlike Congress-ruled states, the Left government in Kerala will allow the CBI to perform its duty,Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday, as he dismissed opposition claims that his government was planning to bring in an ordinance to prevent the agency from carrying out any probe in the state. Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Ramesh Chennithala had earlier in the day alleged that the state government was preparing an ordinance to "ban the CBI" in the state and the file in this regard was in front of the Law secretary.

However, Vijayan told the media that the Congress governments in other states might have taken such stepsbut Kerala was not planning to do that. "If the state government was planningsuch an ordinance, the Congress would approach the Governor and request him not to sign it.Whyis the Chief Minister planning to block the CBI?" Chennithala asked.

Asked about the allegation, Vijayan said the CBI will be allowed to carry on with their duty in Kerala. "The state government hadearlier made it clear that we will consider bringing up a new law to counter the attack on women through social media.That's under consideration.

That's the only one under consideration. Let the CBI do its duty. Some Congress governments might have taken such a stance. Some states ruled by the Congress party might have taken such decisions.However, we have not taken anything like that," Vijayan said.

The CBI had recently registered an FIR over allegations relating to the Life Mission housing project,a state scheme for providing houses to the poor, at Wadakancherry in Thrissur. An FIR was filed in a Kochi court in the case under Section 120 B of the IPC and Section 35 of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 on a complaint by Wadakancherry Congress MLA Anil Akkara, listing Santosh Eappen, Managing Director of Unitac Builder, Kochi, as the first accused and Sane Ventures as the second accused.

Akkara alleged that there has been violation of the FCRA act by the Life Mission, an agency under the state of Kerala, private companies and others.PTI RRT BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

