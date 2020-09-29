Maha: 2 doctors get 10 years in jail for woman's death

A court in Pune sentenced two doctors to 10 years in jail for the death of a woman during a 2012 cesarean section delivery, an official said on Tuesday. Additional Sessions Judge VR Jagdale sentenced Dr Jitendra Shimpi and Dr Sachin Deshpande to simple imprisonment of 10 years and ordered them to pay Rs 2.5 lakh to the woman's husband.

A third accused was acquitted in the case, the official said. As per the prosecution, the woman was admitted in Shimpi's hospital for delivery but after complications arose she had to be shifted to another hospital where she died.

A probe revealed Shimpi and Deshpande had degrees in Ayurvedic medicine and were not qualified to carry out the procedure. They were charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder by Dehu Road police.

Prosecutor Rajesh Kavediya said they examined nine witnesses..