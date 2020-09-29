Man accused of killing father gets bail after 2 years in jail

A Pune court granted bail to a man held for allegedly killing his father in 2018. Additional Sessions Judge G P Agrawal allowed the bail application of Hanumant Murlidhar Kalane, who was arrested in October 2018 on the charge of killing his father near Saswad ghat in the Pune district in September allegedly over a property dispute.

The judge said Kalane was in jail since 2018 on mere suspicion that he had committed the murder. Advocate Mangesh Marpalle, representing Kalane, said his client was given bail on condition that he would not tamper with evidence.