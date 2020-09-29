Drug issue won't be solved by questioning few famous people: Sule

NCP MP Supriya Sule said on Tuesday that the drug menace can not be countered by summoning high- profile people for inquiry, but a nation-wide awareness drive was necessary. She was speaking against the backdrop of the Narcotics Control Bureau's questioning of Bollywood stars in the drug probe related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

"By calling just three-four high-profile people, the issue will not be solved and the menace will not be rooted out from society. Drugs is a very serious menace and it is a global phenomenon," said Sule. There should be stress on rehabilitation and creation of awareness among students, she said.

"Once people refuse to take drugs, the drug trade will stop. We started anti-tobacco drive in Maharashtra. If the Centre starts a drugs-free India campaign, we will welcome it," the Baramati MP said. Asked about Income Tax notices to her, Sule said she, her father and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, minister Aaditya Thackeray and her husband Sadanand Sule have received notices, and they will respond to them.