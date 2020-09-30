Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pompeo to visit East Asia next week amid frosty ties with China

After flying to Japan, he will visit Mongolia on Oct. 6 and South Korea on Oct. 7 and 8, the State Department said. As part of the trip on Oct. 6, Pompeo will participate in the second meeting of "Quad," a gathering of foreign ministers from India, Australia and Japan.

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2020 05:41 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 05:41 IST
Pompeo to visit East Asia next week amid frosty ties with China

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to Japan, Mongolia and South Korea next week, the State Department announced on Tuesday, a crucial visit to solidify ties with the regional allies at a time when Washington's relationship with China remains fraught. The visit is scheduled to take place Oct. 4 to 8 and will be Pompeo's first time in East Asia since his trip to Thailand in July 2019. After flying to Japan, he will visit Mongolia on Oct. 6 and South Korea on Oct. 7 and 8, the State Department said.

As part of the trip on Oct. 6, Pompeo will participate in the second meeting of "Quad," a gathering of foreign ministers from India, Australia and Japan. The Quad engagement was revived in 2017 to deepen security cooperation and coordinate alternatives for regional infrastructure financing offered by China. Ties between China and the United States are at the lowest point in decades, with the world's top two economies at loggerheads over issues ranging from China's handling of the coronavirus to trade rivalries, new national security legislation in Hong Kong and tensions in the South China Sea.

Pompeo's trip comes in the run-up to the November election, with President Donald Trump making a tough approach to China an important foreign policy platform as he seeks a second term in office. A forceful and outspoken critic of China, Pompeo met Beijing's top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, at a U.S. military base in Hawaii in June, but little progress was made and the ties continued to deteriorate.

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

First Trump-Biden debate begins in Cleveland

President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden are face-to-face in their first presidential debate, the most pivotal moment so far in an election that turns on a historic pandemic, racial unrest and an economy in shambles. The two are meetin...

No handshake at start of first Trump-Biden presidential debate in age of coronavirus

Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden did not shake hands or wear masks as they entered their first White House debate on Tuesday, adhering to protocols on social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. The tw...

Growth in China's services sector accelerates in September - official PMI

Activity in Chinas services sector expanded at a faster pace in September, official data showed on Wednesday, as demand across the economy continues to recover from a coronavirus-induced slump. The official non-manufacturing Purchasing Mana...

China's factory activity expands at a faster pace in Sept - official PMI

Chinas factory activity expanded at a faster pace in September, beating analysts expectations and bolstering the economic recovery as activity rebounds from the coronavirus shock. The official manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index PMI ros...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020