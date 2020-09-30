Babri case verdict: Delhi Police says keeping tight vigil in national capital
"We will keep a watch on the security aspect across the city," a senior police officer said. The much-awaited judgment in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case in which BJP veterans L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi are among the accused will be pronounced on Wednesday.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 11:56 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 11:56 IST
The Delhi Police Wednesday said they will keep a strict vigil in the national capital in view of the judgement in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case which is slated to be announced during the day. "We will keep a watch on the security aspect across the city," a senior police officer said.
The much-awaited judgment in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case in which BJP veterans L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi are among the accused will be pronounced on Wednesday. Advani, Joshi and other accused Uma Bharti and Kalyan Singh are unlikely to be present in the trial court at the time of delivery of the verdict.
Their advocate KK Mishra also said that Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas chief, Nritya Gopal Das, too is unlikely to be present in the CBI special court in Lucknow..
