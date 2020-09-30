Babri Masjid demolition case: A timeline

The verdict by a special court in the Babri Masjid demolition case comes 28 years after kar sevaks razed the 16th century mosque and almost a year after the Supreme Court settled the land case in favour of a Ram temple at the disputed Ayodhya site. A timeline: - 1528: Babri Masjid built by Mir Baqi, commander of Mughal emperor Babur. - 1885: Mahant Raghubir Das files plea in Faizabad district court seeking permission to build a canopy outside the disputed structure. Court rejects the plea.

- 1949: Idols of Ram Lalla placed under central dome outside the disputed structure. - 1950: Gopal Simla Visharad files suit in Faizabad district court for right to worship the idols of Ram Lalla.

- Paramahansa Ramachandra Das files suit for continuation of worship and keeping the idols. - 1959: Nirmohi Akhara files suit seeking possession of the site.

- 1961: UP Sunni Central Waqf Board files suit for possession of the site. - Feb 1986: Local court orders the government to open the site to Hindu worshippers.

- Aug 1989: Allahabad HC orders status quo in respect of the disputed structure. - Dec 6, 1992: Babri Masjid demolished.

- Dec 1992: Two FIRs filed in the case. One against unknown kar sevaks for demolition of the mosque. The other names BJP leaders L K Advani, M M Joshi and others for allegedly giving communal speeches before the demolition. - Oct 1993: CBI files composite charge sheet accusing Advani and others of conspiracy.

- May 2001: Special CBI court drops proceedings against Advani, Joshi, Uma Bharti, Bal Thackeray and others. - Nov 2004: CBI challenges before the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court the dropping of proceedings against BJP leaders on technical grounds. Court issues notices.

- May 2010: High court dismisses plea. Says no merit in CBI's revision petition. - Sep 2010: In a 2:1 majority, HC rules three-way division of disputed area between Sunni Waqf Board, Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

- May 2011: SC stays HC verdict on Ayodhya land dispute. - Feb 2011: CBI moves Supreme Court against high court order in the mosque demolition case.

- Mar 2017: SC indicates it may consider reviving conspiracy charge against the BJP leaders in Babri Masjid demolition case. - SC suggests fresh attempts to resolve Ayodhya dispute.

- Apr: SC favours time-bound completion of trial in the case and reserves order on CBI's plea. - SC restores criminal conspiracy charge against leaders including Advani, Joshi and Uma Bharti and clubs the trials in the matters pending against VIPs and kar sevaks.

- Nov 2019: SC grants entire disputed land in Ayodhya to deity Ram Lalla, directs govt to allot an alternative five-acre plot to Muslims to build mosque. - Aug 2020: PM Narendra Modi conducts 'bhoomi pujan’ in Ayodhya, launches construction of Ram temple.

- Supreme Court extends by a month the deadline for completion of trial in the Babri Masjid demolition case. Sep 30: Special Judge S K Yadav delivers judgment in the mosque demolition case, all accused acquitted.