Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hathras gangrape: DCW chief writes to CJI demanding action against those involved in cover up

"Had immediate action be taken on the pleas of the family and had the victim been shifted to Delhi earlier, we may not have lost another daughter," she said. The woman, whose death in a Delhi hospital two weeks after she was brutally gangraped sparked protests and anguish, was cremated near her home in Hathras in the dead of the night early Wednesday with her family alleging they were forced by local police to conduct the last rites.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 15:21 IST
Hathras gangrape: DCW chief writes to CJI demanding action against those involved in cover up

Delhi Commission For Women chairperson Swati Maliwal on Wednesday wrote to the Chief Justice of India demanding action against those officials who were allegedly involved in covering up the brutal Hathras gangrape and murder incident. Maliwal also demanded a high court-monitored investigation and a trial to ensure the strictest and swiftest possible punishment to the accused in the letter which was also addressed to the Supreme Court's judges.

"Immediate suspension and punitive action against all erring police and administrative officials including the senior-most officials who tried to coverup the incident. Setting in place definite mechanisms to ensure that no other daughter has to suffer the same fate," the letter said, listing out her demands. The brutal gangrape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit girl by four men in Hathras has again shaken the already shaken core, Maliwal said.

"The Hathras gangrape and murder has once again exposed the complete apathy and disregard our system shows towards its daughters and mothers. The victim was gangraped on September 14 and left to die in the fields with grievous injuries," she said. The role of the police and the entire UP government is a matter of grave concern as for days the administration tried to pass of the matter as a dispute between villages and tried to cover-up the incident, she alleged.  "Had immediate action be taken on the pleas of the family and had the victim been shifted to Delhi earlier, we may not have lost another daughter," she said.

The woman, whose death in a Delhi hospital two weeks after she was brutally gangraped sparked protests and anguish, was cremated near her home in Hathras in the dead of the night early Wednesday with her family alleging they were forced by local police to conduct the last rites. "Even in death, the UP government was not moved by the pleas and tears of the victim and gravest of grave violation of the human rights of the victim...

"Every possible fundamental and human right of the victim was violated by the UP government and its police, in life and in death," Maliwal said..

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Belgium forms new government after 16-month deadlock

Belgium formed a new government on Wednesday, 16 months on from an inconclusive election, with caretaker finance minister Alexander De Croo named as the new prime minister. After weeks of talks, seven parties spanning the French-Dutch langu...

Bund yields touch lowest in almost 2 months on safety bid after U.S. debate

Germanys 10-year bond yield touched its lowest level in almost two months on Wednesday, after an acrimonious first U.S. presidential debate made investors cautious globally and underpinned demand for safe-haven assets. Comments from a numbe...

7 parties agree on Belgian coalition government

Almost 500 days after Belgian parliamentary elections, seven parties from both sides of the linguistic aisle agreed early Wednesday on forming a fully functioning majority government that will center on dealing with the pandemic and its dev...

Lifestyle expects demand recovery during festive season

Lifestyle, a part of Dubai-based retail conglomerate Landmark Group, is expecting demand to recover during the ensuing festive season both through offline and online channels, a company official said on Wednesday. Demand for home products l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020