Left Menu
Development News Edition

Recording of Breonna Taylor grand jury proceedings in Kentucky to be released

A recording of grand jury proceedings into the death of Breonna Taylor is due to be made public on Wednesday, offering an inside look at the case presented by the Kentucky attorney general that resulted in police officers being cleared of homicide charges. Ben Crump, an attorney for the Taylor family, and others including the Louisville mayor and Kentucky governor have called for transcripts to be released, saying it is necessary to assure the evidence was properly presented to the grand jury.

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 15:31 IST
Recording of Breonna Taylor grand jury proceedings in Kentucky to be released

A recording of grand jury proceedings into the death of Breonna Taylor is due to be made public on Wednesday, offering an inside look at the case presented by the Kentucky attorney general that resulted in police officers being cleared of homicide charges.

Ben Crump, an attorney for the Taylor family, and others including the Louisville mayor and Kentucky governor have called for transcripts to be released, saying it is necessary to assure the evidence was properly presented to the grand jury. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has said he presented the grand jury with "all the evidence" and walked the panel through six possible homicide offenses under Kentucky law.

Though Cameron initially rejected calls to release the evidence, a Jefferson County Circuit Court judge ordered that a recording of the 2-1/2 days of proceedings be filed with the court by noon (1600 GMT). The grand jury last week decided against indicting either of the two white officers who shot Taylor, who was Black. Cameron said the shooting was justified as self-defense since the woman's boyfriend fired first at the officers, believing they were criminal intruders.

The panel indicted a third white officer for wanton endangerment for stray bullets that hit a neighboring apartment. The result revived street protests across the United States against racism and police brutality, further polarizing the country as some voters were already casting early ballots in the Nov. 3 presidential election.

The grand jury outcome raised questions over how Cameron, a Black Republican, guided the grand jurors, a point amplified when a lawyer for one of the grand jurors said on Tuesday that Cameron may not have presented all the evidence. Hollywood celebrities, professional athletes and ordinary Americans have called for the prosecution of the officers and memorialized Taylor, 26, a Black emergency medical technician, under the slogan "Say her name!"

The shooting took place while police were executing a "no-knock" search warrant in a drug investigation involving Taylor's ex-boyfriend. When the officers burst into her home in the early morning hours of March 13, Taylor's current boyfriend fired once, wounding one officer. Three officers responded with 32 rounds, six of which hit Taylor. In the recording, particular attention will be paid to disputed evidence from one witness who said police knocked on Taylor's door and announced their presence before breaking in.

Taylor's family has received a $12 million settlement from the city of Louisville in a civil lawsuit.

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Hackers hit South African government fund for children and missing people

Hackers attacked a South Africas justice department fund last week, the department said on Wednesday, but said it did not receive any ransom demands.They targeted a fund containing a pool of money held by the courts in trust on behalf of mi...

Belgium forms new government after 16-month deadlock

Belgium formed a new government on Wednesday, 16 months on from an inconclusive election, with caretaker finance minister Alexander De Croo named as the new prime minister. After weeks of talks, seven parties spanning the French-Dutch langu...

Bund yields touch lowest in almost 2 months on safety bid after U.S. debate

Germanys 10-year bond yield touched its lowest level in almost two months on Wednesday, after an acrimonious first U.S. presidential debate made investors cautious globally and underpinned demand for safe-haven assets. Comments from a numbe...

7 parties agree on Belgian coalition government

Almost 500 days after Belgian parliamentary elections, seven parties from both sides of the linguistic aisle agreed early Wednesday on forming a fully functioning majority government that will center on dealing with the pandemic and its dev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020