Left Menu
Development News Edition

Owaisi outrages over court ruling in Babri mosque demolition case

Expressing outrage over the verdict of a special CBI court that acquitted all 32 accused, including BJP veteran L K Advani, in the Babri mosque case, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday called it "obnoxious" and said the central agency should appeal against it.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-09-2020 16:07 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 16:07 IST
Owaisi outrages over court ruling in Babri mosque demolition case

Expressing outrage over the verdict of a special CBI court that acquitted all 32 accused, including BJP veteran L K Advani, in the Babri mosque case, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday called it "obnoxious" and said the central agency should appeal against it. Speaking to reporters, Owaisi in his reaction to the judgement said, "This judgement satisfies the collective consciousness of hindutva and its followers and ideology" He wondered how the court could state that there was no conspiracy in the matter.

"Was it a some sort of magic that on December 6 the masjid was demolished? Who called for the assembling of the people over there? Who made sure that they entered over there?" he asked. Owaisi said the CBI should appeal against the judgement "to protect its independence." Terming the CBI court's ruling as "obnoxious," he said he would urge the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) to appeal against it.

The case relates to the razing of the disputed structure in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992, which triggered riots for several months leaving nearly 2,000 people dead across the country. The structure was demolished by 'kar sevaks' who claimed that the mosque in Ayodhya was built on the site of an ancient Ram temple.

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook overhauls Instagram messaging, enabling cross-app chats with Messenger

Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it would start replacing the direct messaging service within Instagram with a version of its Messenger app, the first major step in its plan to tie together messaging across its suite of apps.The move enables ...

Firmenich Opens New Era in Ingredient Creation with Launch of Biotech and Naturals Pilot Plant in Geneva

GENEVA, Switzerland, Sept. 30, 2020 PRNewswire -- Firmenich, the worlds largest privately-owned Perfume and Taste company, is proud to announce the opening of its new biotechnology and naturals pilot plant and laboratory in Geneva. Benefiti...

Rajasthan govt decides to give 30 pc PDS shops to women

The Rajasthan government has decided to give 30 per cent of the new PDS shops to women, according to an official statement on Wednesday. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has taken the decision keeping in mind the empowerment of women, it added. ...

28 working for Bengaluru Metro found COVID-19 positive since resumption of services: Official

As many as 28 people associated with the Metro Rail here have tested positive for coronavirus since the services resumed on September 7 after remaining suspended for over five months due to lockdown, an official of the Bangalore Metro Rail ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020