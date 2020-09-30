Left Menu
Development News Edition

Average 79 murder cases in India daily in 2019, kids victim in 66% kidnappings: NCRB data

India recorded an average of 79 murder cases daily in 2019, while children constituted almost 66 per cent of total kidnapping and abduction victims during the year, according to a latest government data.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 16:18 IST
Average 79 murder cases in India daily in 2019, kids victim in 66% kidnappings: NCRB data

India recorded an average of 79 murder cases daily in 2019, while children constituted almost 66 per cent of total kidnapping and abduction victims during the year, according to a latest government data. A total of 28,918 cases of murder were registered in 2019, showing a marginal decline of 0.3 per cent over 2018 (29,017 cases), the data compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) showed.

'Dispute' (9,516 cases) was the motive in highest number of murder cases followed by 'personal vendetta or enmity' (3,833 cases) and 'gain' (2,573 cases), it showed. The country also recorded a decline of 0.7 per cent in cases of kidnapping and abduction in 2019 over the previous year, even as women and girls were victims in 78.6 per cent of the overall cases.

A total of 1,05,037 such cases with 1,08,025 victims were registered in 2019, down from 1,05,734 cases in 2018, the data showed. Of the total kidnapping and abduction victims, 23,104 were male and 84,921 female in 2019. Out of the total, 71,264 (15,894 male and 55,370 female) victims were children and 36,761 (7,210 male and 29,551 female) were adults, according to the data.

During 2019, a total of 96,295 kidnapped or abducted persons (22,794 male and 73,501 female) were found, out of which 95,551 were rescued alive, it stated. In 2019, 2,260 cases of human trafficking were also registered as compared to 2,278 cases in 2018, showing a decrease of 0.8 per cent. A total of 6,616 victims were reported to be trafficked, including 2,914 children and 3,702 adults, the data showed. Apart from this, 6,571 victims were rescued from clutches of traffickers. A total of 5,128 persons were arrested in 2,260 cases of trafficking, the NCRB said.

The NCRB, which functions under the Union Home Ministry, is tasked with collecting and analysing crime data as defined by the Indian Penal Code and special and local laws in the country..

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

ONE Championship martial arts to return to action on October 9

Worlds greatest martial artists will be in action when ONE Championship returns for its next big blockbuster with ONE REIGN OF DYNASTIES on October 9. The card is headlined by a ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title clash. A co-main eve...

Common cold in past may provide protection from COVID-19: Study

People who have had a bout of seasonal or common cold in the past may get some protection from COVID-19, according to a study which suggests that immunity to the disease is likely to last a long time -- maybe even a lifetime. The study, pub...

Britain-Norway fishing deal is "crucial step forward" - UK chief negotiator

The new fishing deal Britain has signed with Norway is a crucial step forward for the UK, its chief Brexit negotiator David Frost said on Wednesday.Delighted we have today signed a fisheries agreement with Norway. Its a crucial step forward...

Facebook overhauls Instagram messaging, enabling cross-app chats with Messenger

Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it would start replacing the direct messaging service within Instagram with a version of its Messenger app, the first major step in its plan to tie together messaging across its suite of apps.The move enables ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020