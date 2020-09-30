Left Menu
Development News Edition

Babri case verdict expected, not surprised: NCP

The CBI court in Lucknow has acquitted all the 32 accused, including BJP veterans L K Advani and MM Joshi, for want of conclusive proof against them. "The court has given verdict in the case today. The minister said though the accused were acquitted for want of evidence, probe agencies had filed the case based on evidences only. "Rath Yatra was taken out before December 6 (1992).

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-09-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 17:08 IST
Babri case verdict expected, not surprised: NCP

The NCP on Wednesday said it was not surprised over the special court's verdict acquitting all accused in the Babri masjid demolition case. The CBI court in Lucknow has acquitted all the 32 accused, including BJP veterans L K Advani and MM Joshi, for want of conclusive proof against them.

"The court has given verdict in the case today. It was expected, and hence, we are not surprised," Maharashtra minister and NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik said in a video message. The minister said though the accused were acquitted for want of evidence, probe agencies had filed the case based on evidences only.

"Rath Yatra was taken out before December 6 (1992). The media of the country was present at the (mosque) site and documented the events. There were photos taken and videos captured. There are contents available on YouTube. But the court has given its verdict and we respect it," Malik said.

The NCP leader said it was unlikely that the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government will approacha higher court against the special CBI court's judgement as those who were acquitted include leaders of the saffron party..

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Consider surrender of prisoners in phased manner, activist urges Delhi Minister, others

An activist and lawyer has made a representation before Delhi Cabinet Minister Satyender Jain, chairman High Power Committee Justice Hima Kohli, DG Prison Tihar and others suggesting that a mechanism for surrendering of prisoners be conside...

Court dismisses plea challenging order for FIR against real estate promoters in cheating case

A Delhi court has dismissed a petition challenging a magistrate courts order which directed the police to register an FIR against a real estate firm and two of its promoters for alleged criminal conspiracy and cheating a flat-buyer in a hou...

Three-member panel to monitor probe into death of Mahoba trader

A three-member committee has been constituted to monitor probe into the death of Mahoba trader Indrakant Tripathi, an official said on Wednesday. The panel has been constituted by K Satyanarain IG, Chirtrakoot Range. Earlier, a special...

Babri verdict: TMC comes out with a guarded response

Trinamool Congress on Wednesday was guarded in its response on the acquittal of all the accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case by a special CBI court in Lucknow and said that those who are not happy with the judgement will get relief i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020