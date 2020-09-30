Babri case verdict expected, not surprised: NCP

The NCP on Wednesday said it was not surprised over the special court's verdict acquitting all accused in the Babri masjid demolition case. The CBI court in Lucknow has acquitted all the 32 accused, including BJP veterans L K Advani and MM Joshi, for want of conclusive proof against them.

"The court has given verdict in the case today. It was expected, and hence, we are not surprised," Maharashtra minister and NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik said in a video message. The minister said though the accused were acquitted for want of evidence, probe agencies had filed the case based on evidences only.

"Rath Yatra was taken out before December 6 (1992). The media of the country was present at the (mosque) site and documented the events. There were photos taken and videos captured. There are contents available on YouTube. But the court has given its verdict and we respect it," Malik said.

The NCP leader said it was unlikely that the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government will approacha higher court against the special CBI court's judgement as those who were acquitted include leaders of the saffron party..