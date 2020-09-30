Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singhal tried to stop miscreants from demolishing structure, Ram Lalla idols saved by priest: Defence in Babri mosque case

The idols of Ram Lalla and others were present in the 'garbagriha' when miscreants started demolishing the disputed structure in Ayodhya and were saved by the priest which showed that the act was not pre-planned, the defence counsel had argued in the Babri mosque case.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 18:28 IST
Singhal tried to stop miscreants from demolishing structure, Ram Lalla idols saved by priest: Defence in Babri mosque case

The idols of Ram Lalla and others were present in the 'garbagriha' when miscreants started demolishing the disputed structure in Ayodhya and were saved by the priest which showed that the act was not pre-planned, the defence counsel had argued in the Babri mosque case. During the course of the trial, the counsel had submitted that the structure was demolished by miscreants who defied the directions for symbolic 'karseva' given from Ramakatha Kunj.

The leaders of the VHP and others had gathered at a podium at Ramakatha Kunj, about 200 metres from the site, from where they addressed the crowd. In fact, late VHP leader Ashok Singhal tried his best to prevent the demolition, but miscreants disobeyed him, the defence lawyer claimed.

The court accepted these submissions made by defence lawyer Vimal Kumar Srivastava in his 400-page written and oral arguments. He had also pleaded that the Ram Lalla idols were not removed from 'garbagriha' (sanctum) and these idols were saved by Satyendra Das, the priest of the temple. It showed that the accused had not planned to demolish the structure.

He had also pleaded that no malicious intent was found in any statement of CBI witnesses and that the accused were trying to maintain peace in the area. The lawyer contended that video and audio cassettes were not kept under seal and were not sent to the laboratory. They were tampered with and therefore no reliance can be placed on them.

He also pleaded that the original script of the newspapers produced as evidence by the CBI was not given to the court. It was also argued by him that the symbolic 'karseva' was being performed with a positive and religious mindset, but miscreants, as reported by the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU), were active with their sinister design to disturb the symbolic 'karseva'.

He had stressed that the accused had been falsely implicated due to political reasons by the then Congress government at the Centre. All the 32 accused in the Babri mosque demolition case, including BJP veterans L K Advani and MM Joshi, were on Wednesday acquitted by a special CBI court here which said there was no conclusive proof against them.

Delivering the much-awaited verdict in the 28-year-old case, CBI judge S K Yadav did not accept newspapers and video cassettes as evidence. The court also observed that late Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Ashok Singhal wanted to save the structure because Ram idols were inside.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

No one can suppress, reduce or erase the existence of LJP, Chirag Paswan tells supporters

Lok Janshakti Party LJP chief Chirag Paswan on Wednesday asked his party members and supporters to be prepared to fight in every situation and told them that it is not possible for anyone to suppress, reduce or erase the existence of the pa...

Andhra Pradesh reports 48 deaths, 6,133 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 48 deaths and 6,133 new novel coronavirus cases have been reported from Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of Covid-19 positive cases in the State to 6,93,484. The State health minister informed on Wedne...

Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T Lite make global debut; price starts at EUR 249

Xiaomi today launched the Mi 10T Series comprising the Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10T and Mi 10T Lite. The series comes with an AdaptiveSync display, an octa-core processor and supports 33W fast-charging and 5G connectivity.The Mi 10T Lite carries a pr...

Kiren Rijiju launches Sports Authority of India's new logo

The Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Shri Kiren Rijiju launched the Sports Authority of Indias SAI new logo at Delhis Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, today. The event was attended by Sports Secretary Ravi Mittal Indian Olympic Ass...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020