Babri verdict a vindication of truth and justice, draws curtains on 472-year-old issue: VHP

Hoping that Wednesday's verdict on the Babri Masjid demolition case by a special CBI court draws the final curtains on a "472-year-old" issue, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) working president Alok Kumar said that the decision to acquit all accused is "a vindication of truth and justice." "Today's judgment in the criminal case relating to the disputed structure in Ayodhya is a vindication of truth and justice. Sadly, it has taken 28 years for the courts to deliver justice. This judgment now hopefully draws the final curtains on an issue that had been agitating the Hindu psyche for some 472 years," said Kumar.

A press statement by the VHP said the Ram bhakts have suffered their implication in false cases. "The case was based on 49 FIRs, 351 witnesses produced by the prosecution, and some 600 documents. The tenure of the presiding judge had to be extended several times, beyond his retirement." It further read, "The judgment of November 9, 2019, by hon'ble Supreme Court of India unanimously settled that the Ayodhya land does in fact belong to Ramlalla. Today's (Wednesday) judgment has busted the conspiracy theory. It is time to eschew politics, shed prejudices and instead of dwelling into the past, look forward to work unitedly for the unity and progress of Bharat."

"We call upon the society to now look forward to the urgent tasks at hand, the completion of a grand temple at Shri Ramjanmabhoomi, the eradication of social inequalities and establishment of samrasta (equality), to bring about... upliftment of the Scheduled Castes, Tribes, and other economically backward sections...," it said. "Equally, the VHP shall continue its campaign for the protection of temples and their properties and to ensure that their income is used only for religious and social purposes," it added.

The special CBI court on Wednesday held that the Babri Masjid demolition was done by anti-social elements and that it was not pre-planned, said advocate Prashant Singh Atal, counsel for Sakshi Maharaj. He added that the court acquitted all accused as there was not enough evidence against them. (ANI)