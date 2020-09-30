Poland's ruling party leader Kaczynski appointed deputy PM

Poland's ruling party leader Kaczynski appointed deputy PMReuters | Warsaw | Updated: 30-09-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 19:18 IST
Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday the leader of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party Jaroslaw Kaczynski will return to government as deputy prime minister.
"At this point I want to emphasise the presence in the government of Jaroslaw Kaczynski as the deputy prime minister, who... will certainly significantly strengthen our government," Morawiecki said.
