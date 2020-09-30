SC notice to Maharashtra Assembly over motion against Arnab
The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on a plea filed by Arnab Goswami, Editor-in-chief of Republic Media Network, challenging a breach of privilege motion moved against him in the House.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 19:38 IST
The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on a plea filed by Arnab Goswami, Editor-in-chief of Republic Media Network, challenging a breach of privilege motion moved against him in the House. After issuing the notice, a Bench, headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, posted the matter for hearing after a week.
Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for Goswami, contended that privileges of an Assembly could not be used against someone outside of the House. There could be a breach of privilege only if there is any hindrance, obstruction, interference by a person in the performance of duties or workings of the House, Salve said.
Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik had on September 16 moved the breach of privilege motion against Goswami for allegedly using derogatory language against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar for their alleged inaction in the actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case. A similar motion was moved by MLA Manisha Koyande in the Legislative Council. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Sharad Pawar urges Centre to rethink ban on export of onions
Mumbai: Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Shruti Modi arrives for investigation by NCB
Asansol-based sculptor creates wax statue in honour of Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput 'not Rajput' as Maharana Pratap's descendants do not die by suicide: RJD MLA
Cong councillor proposes to name street in south Delhi after Sushant Singh Rajput