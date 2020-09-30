Rapid antigen test for Rs 719 in U'khand

The Uttarakhand government has fixed Rs 719 as the rate for a rapid antigen test by private labs

An order to this effect has been issued by Medical Secretary Amit Negi

Any NABH/NABL-accredited private lab charging more than Rs 719 for a rapid antigen test will be violating the provisions of the Epidemic Act, 1897 and the Uttarakhand Epidemic Manual, 2020, the order said.