Rapid antigen test for Rs 719 in U'khand

Rapid antigen test for Rs 719 in U'khandPTI | Dehradun | Updated: 30-09-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 19:50 IST
The Uttarakhand government has fixed Rs 719 as the rate for a rapid antigen test by private labs
An order to this effect has been issued by Medical Secretary Amit Negi
Any NABH/NABL-accredited private lab charging more than Rs 719 for a rapid antigen test will be violating the provisions of the Epidemic Act, 1897 and the Uttarakhand Epidemic Manual, 2020, the order said.
