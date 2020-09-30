Left Menu
Development News Edition

Calcutta HC issuing addendum in employment notification adding 'others' box in gender category

The addendum to the employment notification of September 18 for "recruitment in the post of assistant registrar (direct recruit from legal profession), High Court, Original Side, Calcutta", said that another box, namely "Others", is being added for seeking information from the applicants about their gender status. Petitioner Ankani Biswas is a lawyer enrolled with the Bar Council of West Bengal and practises at the Calcutta High Court and some district courts.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-09-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 20:40 IST
Calcutta HC issuing addendum in employment notification adding 'others' box in gender category

On the day the Calcutta High Court heard a petition claiming that a transgender would not be able to apply for the job of its assistant registrar since there were options for choosing only male and female gender categories, an addendum was issued by its administration on Wednesday adding 'Others' in the application form. The addendum to the employment notification of September 18 for "recruitment in the post of assistant registrar (direct recruit from legal profession), High Court, Original Side, Calcutta", said that another box, namely "Others", is being added for seeking information from the applicants about their gender status.

Petitioner Ankani Biswas is a lawyer enrolled with the Bar Council of West Bengal and practises at the Calcutta High Court and some district courts. Through lawyer Indrajit Dey, Biswas claimed that since there are options for only males and females for filling up gender status in the application form, it would not be possible for the petitioner to apply "owing to the fact that the petitioner identifies as a transgender." (sic) The petitioner prayed for urgent intervention by the court.

Taking up the petition on Wednesday, Justice R K Kapur adjourned hearing on the petition till October 5 on a prayer by the lawyer for the Calcutta High Court for seeking instructions. Justice Kapur granted time till October 5 and directed that the matter must be listed for hearing before the appropriate bench on that date since it is the last date for filing the application.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. airlines asked to delay furloughs if aid deal in sight

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin urged U.S. airlines to delay tens of thousands of furloughs set to begin on Thursday if a bipartisan deal on a broad coronavirus relief package was in sight. U.S. airlines have been pleading for a seco...

Afghan envoy asks Pakistan to push Taliban to less violence

Afghanistans chief peace envoy Abdullah Abdullah ended a three-day visit to Pakistan on Wednesday optimistic the uneasy neighbours have turned a corner from a relationship marked by suspicion and downright hostility toward a partnership for...

COVID-19 accelerating in parts of UK, chief medic says

Outbreaks of COVID-19 are accelerating quite rapidly in the north west and north east of England and there has been a significant uptick in the number of people being admitted to intensive care, Englands chief medic said on Wednesday.Presen...

Tennis-Top seed Halep beats Begu to extend winning run to 16

French Open top seed Simona Halep put in a disciplined performance to tame big-hitting compatriot Irina-Camelia Begu 6-3 6-4 in the second round on Wednesday, extending her winning run to 16 matches. Halep had won all the previous seven mee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020