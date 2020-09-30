Left Menu
Development News Edition

AG seeks delay in releasing Breonna Taylor grand jury files

A court in Louisville had been expected to release the audio recordings on Wednesday. The filing said the delay is necessary “in the interest of protection of witnesses, and in particular private citizens named in the recordings.” Cameron acknowledged this week that his recommendation to the grand jury was that only one of the officers be indicted, and only for the wanton endangerment of Taylor's neighbours.

PTI | Louisville | Updated: 30-09-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 20:50 IST
AG seeks delay in releasing Breonna Taylor grand jury files

Kentucky's attorney general is seeking to delay the release of secret grand jury proceedings in the Breonna Taylor case just as audio recordings were set to be released to the public. Attorney General Daniel Cameron's office filed a motion Wednesday morning asking for a week's delay to enable the redaction of names and personal information. A court in Louisville had been expected to release the audio recordings on Wednesday.

The filing said the delay is necessary “in the interest of protection of witnesses, and in particular private citizens named in the recordings.” Cameron acknowledged this week that his recommendation to the grand jury was that only one of the officers be indicted, and only for the wanton endangerment of Taylor's neighbours. Cameron, a Republican protege of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the state's first African American attorney general, has been criticized since announcing the grand jury's indictment for not seeking charges against the officers for killing Taylor. Cameron said the other two officers who fired their guns were justified because Taylor's boyfriend had fired at them first.

Protesters took to the streets in Louisville and around the country to demand more accountability in the case, as frustrations spilled over after months of waiting for Cameron's announcement. Activists and Taylor's family called for the grand jury file to be released. Cameron said the record will show that his team “presented a thorough and complete case to the grand jury.” Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical worker, was shot five times in her Louisville apartment on March 13 by officers carrying a narcotics warrant. Taylor and her boyfriend were watching a movie in her bedroom when police came to her door and eventually knocked it down. The warrant was related to an investigation of a drug suspect who didn't live with her, and police found no drugs at her apartment.

Former officer Brett Hankison, who was fired from the force for his actions during the raid, pleaded not guilty to three counts of wanton endangerment on Monday. Officers Jonathan Mattingly, who was shot in the leg by Taylor's boyfriend, and Myles Cosgrove, who Cameron said appeared to have fired the fatal shot at Taylor, according to ballistics tests, remain on the force.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Vardhan launches CSIR technologies for rural development

Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday launched the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research CSIR Technologies for rural development, a statement said. Among the technologies launched by Vardhan are improved beehive...

U.S. airlines asked to delay furloughs if aid deal in sight

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin urged U.S. airlines to delay tens of thousands of furloughs set to begin on Thursday if a bipartisan deal on a broad coronavirus relief package was in sight. U.S. airlines have been pleading for a seco...

Afghan envoy asks Pakistan to push Taliban to less violence

Afghanistans chief peace envoy Abdullah Abdullah ended a three-day visit to Pakistan on Wednesday optimistic the uneasy neighbours have turned a corner from a relationship marked by suspicion and downright hostility toward a partnership for...

COVID-19 accelerating in parts of UK, chief medic says

Outbreaks of COVID-19 are accelerating quite rapidly in the north west and north east of England and there has been a significant uptick in the number of people being admitted to intensive care, Englands chief medic said on Wednesday.Presen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020