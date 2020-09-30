SCOREBOARDPTI | Dubai | Updated: 30-09-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 21:42 IST
Scoreboard of the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals
Scoreboard Kolkata Knight Riders Shubman Gill c& b Archer 47 S Narine b Unadkat 15 N Rana c Riyan Parag b Rahul Tewatia 22 Andre Russell c Unadkat b Rajpoot 24 Dinesh Karthik c Buttler b Archer 13 Eoin Morgan not out 34 Pat Cummins c Samson b Tom Curran 12 Kamlesh Nagarkoti not out 8 Extras (lb-3, w-8) 11 Total (For 6 wkts, 20 Overs) 174 Fall of Wickets: 1-36,2-82, 3-89, 4-106, 5-115, 6-149 Bowling: Jofra Archer 4-0-18-2, Ankit Rajpoot 4-0-39-1, Jaydev Unadkat 2-0-14-1, Tom Curran 4-0-37-1, Gopal 4-0-43-0, Riyan Parag 1-0-14-0, Rahul Tewatia 1-0-6-1. (MORE) PTI KHS KHSKHS
