NIA arrests key accused in FICN case of Ghaziabad

The NIA on Wednesday arrested a person for his alleged involvement in a case relating to high-quality Fake Indian Currency Notes, an official said. The NIA re-registered the case on February 4 under sections of IPC and UAPA. After investigation, a first charge-sheet was filed against Murad Alam on June 5.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 21:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The NIA on Wednesday arrested a person for his alleged involvement in a case relating to high-quality Fake Indian Currency Notes, an official said. Tausif Alam of West Bengal's Malda had smuggled the FICN from Bangladesh and supplied to various consignees in different parts of the country, including to Mohammad Murad Alam of Bihar's Katihar and Shahnawaj Ansari of Ghaziabad, the NIA official said.

The case pertains to the recovery of high quality FICN having a face value of Rs 2,49,500 by ATS of UP Police from Murad Alam on December 11 last year near Ghaziabad railway station, the official said. The NIA re-registered the case on February 4 under sections of IPC and UAPA.

After investigation, a first charge-sheet was filed against Murad Alam on June 5. Further investigation in the case is underway to unravel the full chain of conspiracy and the network of FICN racketeers.

