Development News Edition

Sponsor promises to bring order to future U.S. presidential debates

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-09-2020 23:16 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 23:08 IST
The group that manages U.S. presidential election debates said on Wednesday it will take steps to "ensure a more orderly discussion" after a fractious first debate between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.

"Last night's debate made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues," the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) said in a statement. "The CPD will be carefully considering the changes that it will adopt and will announce those measures shortly."

