Uttarakhand CM approves proposal to terminate 81 medical officers on unauthorised leave

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday approved the proposal regarding the termination of 81 medical officers in the state who were on unauthorised leave from the service.

As per the Chief Minister's office, on the directions of Rawat, the proposal will be further sent to the state's Public Service Commission for approval.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand capped the rates of Rapid Antigen test price for private labs at Rs 719. (ANI)