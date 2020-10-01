Left Menu
Development News Edition

Deterring ‘atrocious crimes’ contributes to development: International Criminal Court President

Deterring genocides, armed conflicts and other atrocious crimes supports sustainable development says the President of the UN-backed International Criminal Court (ICC) Chile Eboe-Osuji.

UN News | Updated: 01-10-2020 10:34 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 10:34 IST
Deterring ‘atrocious crimes’ contributes to development: International Criminal Court President
The ICC President, Chile Eboe-Osuji, addresses the Assembly of States Parties in The Hague, Netherlands in December 2019., by ICC

The ICC investigates and tries people for genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity and the crime of aggression and has a key role to play in helping countries to bring peace and justice as well as build strong institutions. Those aims are central to the Sustainable Development Goal 16, one of 17 targets agreed by countries across the world to eradicate poverty, build a fairer and more peaceful world whilst protecting the planet.

UN News asked Mr. Eboe-Osuji how important justice is for peace and sustainable development

“The ICC has a very direct value to socio-economic development, because it aims to deter armed conflicts and the atrocities that they breed. Without justice, conflicts, atrocities and fear would reign free.

In concrete terms: how can we have successful socio-economic development, if farmers cannot go to their farms because of military operations, or landmines? Where entrepreneurs cannot do business due to destruction of economic infrastructures? Where children cannot go to school? Where precious resources are wasted on weapons, rather than education and healthcare? Where investors are scared away by conflict and instability? Where people are killed, injured and traumatised for life? Where the best brains of the nation are compelled to flee in search of a safer life elsewhere? And where countries struggle to cope with refugee flows from neighbouring countries at war?

The devastating effect of wars on economic development cannot be overstated. According to a study published in 2011 by the World Bank, the average cost of civil war is equivalent to more than 30 years of GDP growth for a medium-size developing economy and trade levels after major episodes of violence take 20 years to recover.”

How does the ICC's work support SDG 16?

,

“The ICC does this by addressing crimes that threaten the peace, security and well-being of the world: genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity, and the crime of aggression. We strive toward a world that will no longer tolerate such atrocious crimes being committed with impunity.

By helping to deter atrocious crimes, the ICC contributes to the reduction of violence and related deaths, which is the first objective of SDG 16.

By seeking accountability where national justice systems are unable to do so, the ICC reinforces the principle of the rule of law and provides victims with access to justice, which are key targets under SDG 16. The ICC system encourages capacity building of national judicial institutions - another SDG 16 target”.

SDG 16: Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions

  • Sustainable Development Goal 16 recognizes that conflict, insecurity, weak institutions and limited access to justice remain a significant threat to sustainable development.
  • It aims to reduce all forms of violence and deaths caused by that violence.
    It focuses on ending the abuse, exploitation, torture and trafficking of children.
  • It promotes the rule of law at the national and international levels and ensure equal access to justice for all
,

What impact is the Court having on people's lives?

“The impact is most tangible in the affected communities. The ICC has granted victims with unprecedented opportunities for access to justice – one of the key elements of SDG 16. Victims receive free legal assistance and have the right to request reparation for the harm they have suffered. This focus on reparative justice is a hallmark of the ICC’s proceedings.

The ICC’s Trust Fund for Victims is currently realizing the Court’s first judicial orders on reparations. In addition, the Fund has provided physical and psychological rehabilitation as well as socio-economic support to almost half a million victims through its assistance programmes.

Read more here about some of the people that have been affected by crimes.

The ICC has loosened the grip of tyranny in our time. Oppressors can no longer be sure that they would enjoy complete and utter freedom from accountability for their cruelty Chile Eboe-Osuji, President, International Criminal Court (ICC)

Globally speaking, the ICC has loosened the grip of tyranny in our time. Oppressors can no longer be sure that they would enjoy complete and utter freedom from accountability for their cruelty. Victims now have a place that they can look to in hope of justice. And the oppressors will always have to worry about what the ICC might do, sooner or later.

Another significant effect is the impact on national legal systems. Scores of States Parties to the Rome Statute, [the treaty which established the ICC], have updated their national laws to allow their own courts to prosecute genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes”.

What are the greatest challenges the Court faces?

“One of the greatest challenges is that not all states are parties to it. While about two-thirds of the world’s sovereign states are ICC States Parties, some 70 UN Member States are yet to join the Rome Statute and pledge their cooperation with the Court. But, even more worrying is the fact that some states are actively undermining the ICC’s work, most recently the United States, which has used draconian measures against the ICC and its personnel, including economic coercion, with a view to influencing the Court’s actions.

This is entirely unacceptable and needs to end. I am grateful for the staunch support in the face of these attacks that we see from our States Parties, regional organisations, professional associations, civil society and citizens, including US citizens”.

© ICCThe International Criminal Court marks the opening of its judicial year in January 2020 at the seat of the Court in The Hague, Netherlands.

What can ordinary people do to support the ICC and SDG 16?

“Everyone can support the Court, by bringing democratic pressure to bear on their governments to support it. If your country has not yet joined the Rome Statute, you can mobilise to urge your government to join, and thereby strengthen international justice. People can also help to raise awareness about the Court for instance on social media. You can also donate to the ICC’s Trust Fund for Victims.

Together we can build a more just world by uniting against impunity for atrocious crimes”

,

What does the ICC do?

  • The court investigates and, where warranted, tries individuals charged with the gravest crimes of concern to the international community: genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity and the crime of aggression.
  • Based in The Hague and governed by an international treaty called the Rome Statute, the ICC is the world’s first permanent international criminal court.
    123 countries have ratified the Rome Statute.
  • Since its opening in 2002, 28 cases, some with multiple defendants, have been heard by the Court.
  • The Court is not part of the United Nations, but the UN Security Council can refer cases to it.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

Lonza confident of 2020 target for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine supply

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

People are seeing true colours of BJP's rule: Akhilesh Yadav on Hathras incident

Samajwadi Party president and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav slammed the government over the death of Hathras gangrape victim on Thursday. Hathras victims family severally beaten on the order of the government. Now the people will ens...

State-level wrestler shot dead in UP's Baghpat

A state-level wrestler was shot dead and his friend seriously injured in Luhari village here, police said on Thursday. Akash 19 and Bharat 21 were shot at by four people on Wednesday night, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Singh said. ...

Escorts tractor sales rise 9 pc in September

Farm equipment manufacturer Escorts on Thursday reported a 9.2 percent increase in tractor sales at 11,851 units in September 2020It had sold 10,855 tractors sold in September 2019, the company said in a BSE filingDomestic tractor sales in ...

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Microsofts email service Outlook is reportedly down on Thursday, according to the outage tracking website Downdetector and users of the service. Many users took to social media platform Twitter to complain about the outage.Is Microsoft Outl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020