Gujarat govt decides to provide fees rebate in private schools

The Gujarat government on Wednesday decided to provide 25 per cent rebate in fees in all private schools 'in the larger interest of the people' after discussions with parents associations and school management here.

ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 01-10-2020 11:12 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 11:12 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Gujarat government on Wednesday decided to provide 25 per cent rebate in fees in all private schools 'in the larger interest of the people' after discussions with parents associations and school management here. "Keeping in mind the guardians' widespread representations, Gujarat Government today decided to provide a 25 per cent rebate in fees in all private schools, including CBSE, IB, ICSE, and CSE, in the larger interest of the people," the state government said in a press release on Wednesday.

Explaining the rationals behind the decision, Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasma said, "the Council of Ministers took into consideration a series of government meetings with both school management and parents associations in the light of Gujarat High Court directives and rulings in the matter. And both parties agreed with the State Government." The minister also thanked schools for agreeing to provide 25 per cent rebate in fees. Chudasma further urged both the parties to work in the interest of the students and observed that there must be no animosity between the two, the release added.

He also urged guardians to deposit 50 per cent of their wards' fees by October 31 and added that those who had paid full fees will be compensated. Chudasma further clarified that private school management cannot terminate the service of any teacher due to a rebate in fees. This was in response after the state government received complaints of teachers either not receiving their salaries or being fired.

The minister also hit back at the Congress' demand for 100 per cent rebate in fees and asked them to give an example of any Congress-ruled state having done so. He also expressed hope that the state will make all-round development in the field of education by implementing the Centre's New Education Policy in the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. (ANI)

