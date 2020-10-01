Irish Deputy PM Varadkar says he expects tariff-free EU-UK deal
Ireland's Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar expects Britain and the European Union to clinch a tariff-free and quota-free trade deal, the online daily The Currency quoted him as saying in an interview published on Thursday. "I still think there will be a deal.Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 01-10-2020 12:20 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 12:20 IST
"I still think there will be a deal. It will be no quotas, no tariffs, some form of minimum standards and control on state aid and fishing," Varadkar was quoted as saying. "I think that is still achievable."
