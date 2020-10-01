Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police impose emergency law in Indian village as gang-rape victim's cremation sparks clashes

Police have arrested four men in connection with the crime. Clashes between protesters and police erupted in the district in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday after police cremated the woman's body.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 12:34 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 12:31 IST
Police impose emergency law in Indian village as gang-rape victim's cremation sparks clashes
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Indian police imposed emergency laws on Thursday in a village where a woman from the lowest rung of the country's caste system was allegedly raped and killed, barring gatherings of more than five people after clashes erupted following her cremation.

The 19-year-old victim died from her injuries on Tuesday, having been attacked and gang-raped on Sept. 14 in a field near her home in Hathras district, 100 km (62 miles) from Delhi, authorities said. Police have arrested four men in connection with the crime.

Clashes between protesters and police erupted in the district in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday after police cremated the woman's body. The victim's brother told Reuters the cremation was carried out against the wishes of her family, who had wanted to perform their own funeral rites. Local officials deny this.

Twenty-five people were arrested in connection with the unrest, according to a police information report. An eye-witness told Reuters police had wielded batons during the clashes. India is the one of the world's most dangerous countries for women, with a rape occurring every 15 minutes, according to federal data - figures that rights groups say vastly underestimate the scale of the problem.

This latest case has caused widespread outrage and protests across India due to the backgrounds of those involved. While the victim came the Dalit community - who face frequent discrimination and violence - the four men arrested were all from a higher caste, her brother told Reuters.

The victim and her brother are not being identified due to laws against naming victims of sexual violence. Orders preventing the gathering of more than 5 people have been imposed in Hathras, Vikrant Vir, the top police official in the district, told Reuters on Thursday.

Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi, leaders of the opposition Congress Party, along with Chandra Shekhar Aazad, a popular Dalit politician who founded the Bhim Army to campaign for the rights of the community, all planned to visit the district on Thursday, according to media reports. Uttar Pradesh, which is ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, ranks as one of the most unsafe states for women in the country.

Under the emergency laws, police will stop members of political organisations from entering Hathras, Vir said.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

6-yr-old killed after being hit by patrol vehicle in Hyderabad

A six-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a patrol vehicle of Mangalhat police station in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Confirnming the incident, Inspector Ranaveer Reddy told ANI over phone that the patrolling car of Mangalhat police stat...

Push to bring coronavirus vaccines to the poor faces trouble

An ambitious humanitarian project to deliver coronavirus vaccines to the worlds poorest people is facing potential shortages of money, cargo planes, refrigeration and vaccines themselves and running into skepticism even from some of those ...

Cong stages protest demanding complete reopening of weekly markets in Delhi

Leaders and workers of the Delhi Congress staged a protest in the Civil Lines area here on Thursday, demanding a complete reopening of the weekly markets in the city. Some of the protesters, including Delhi Congress vice presidents Mudit Ag...

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Microsofts email service Outlook is reportedly down on Thursday, according to the outage tracking website Downdetector and users of the service. Many users took to social media platform Twitter to complain about the outage.Is Microsoft Outl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020