Webinars, e-inaugurations to mark Gandhi Jayanti in Wardha
To mark the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on October 2, the district administration of Wardha has planned week-long programmes at Sewagram, Maharashtra minister Sunil Kedar said. Apart from this, a health camp and sanitation drive will also be undertaken during the week, said Kedar, who is also the guardian minister of the district.PTI | Wardha | Updated: 01-10-2020 13:43 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 13:37 IST
To mark the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on October 2, the district administration of Wardha has planned week-long programs at Sewagram, Maharashtra minister Sunil Kedar said. Speaking to reporters, the state animal husbandry and dairy development minister said in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, webinars will be conducted and e-inaugurations of development works will be carried out.
A "padayatra" (march) will be undertaken from the Gandhi statue to Bapu Kuti in Sewagram at 7 am on October 2, while Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will e-inaugurate development works in Sewagram. Apart from this, a health camp and sanitation drive will also be undertaken during the week, said Kedar, who is also the guardian minister of the district.
