Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maximum impact of COVID-19 felt by women, children, adolescents: Harsh Vardhan 

Despite the country's health systems being under severe strain due to the ongoing pandemic, every effort has been made to ensure that "healthcare services are made available to women, children and adolescents", said Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 13:49 IST
Maximum impact of COVID-19 felt by women, children, adolescents: Harsh Vardhan 

Despite the country's health systems being under severe strain due to the ongoing pandemic, every effort has been made to ensure that "healthcare services are made available to women, children and adolescents", said Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. Addressing the Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH) 'Accountability Breakfast', through video conference, he said "the maximum impact of COVID-19 has been felt by women, children, and adolescents and this called for urgent action".

"We are in a constant dialogue to ensure that healthcare services are made available to women, children and adolescents remain in focus despite the health systems being under severe strain due to the COVID epidemic," said Vardhan. The 'Accountability Breakfast 2020', held on September 29, focused on securing global accountability for protecting women's, children's, and adolescents' health and rights during the COVID-19 crisis and beyond. The virtual event, attended by over 1600 delegates from all over the world,  was co-hosted by the White Ribbon Alliance (WRA) and Every Woman Every Child (EWEC). It attracted a wide range of stakeholders from governments to grass-roots organisations, bringing together people with power to make changes and people calling for those changes to be made.

The minister, during his speech, also talked about India's "zero-tolerance" approach for service denial to pregnant women and their newborn babies and strengthening the system for "client feedback, grievance redressal, and greater accountability and transparency". "The idea is to have a fully responsive and accountable health system that will not only result in a positive birthing experience but also help end preventable maternal and newborn deaths," he explained. Further, he shed light on the Indian government's stated policy of no denial for essential services, which include "Reproductive Maternal Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health (RMNCAH), tuberculosis, chemotherapy, dialysis, and healthcare of the elderly".

He also expressed satisfaction that the steps taken by his government have helped reduce 'out-of-pocket-expenditure' of those affected.  The event took place as the global 'Every Woman Every Child' movement's recently published report warned that a decade of remarkable progress, including under-five deaths reaching an all-time low, maternal deaths falling by 35 per cent, and one billion children vaccinated is now threatened by conflict, the climate crisis, and increasingly by the health, social and economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic..

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

President Ramaphosa urges to prioritise environmental conservation

As countries across the world grapple with rebuilding their economies amid the destruction caused by COVID-19, President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on governments to prioritise environmental conservation.President Ramaphosa made the call du...

Hathras-like incidents won't be tolerated in Maha: Uddhav

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said that Hathras-like incidents will not be tolerated in the state and those indulging in crime against women would be dealt with severely. His statement comes amid a nationwide outra...

PREVIEW-Soccer-Hoffenheim's Kramaric flying high as transfer rumours swirl

Hoffenheim striker Andrej Kramaric has fired his club to an unexpected position at the the top of the Bundesliga with five goals from their two matches, fanning speculation of a potential transfer to champions Bayern Munich. The 29-year-old...

Harsimrat Kaur Badal begins Kisan March in Bathinda, calls it 'long struggle against the black laws'

Shiromani Akali Dal is beginning a long struggle today to make the government roll back the black laws, said former Union Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal referring to the Farm Laws recently passed in the Par...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020