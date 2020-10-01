Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 held for illegally procuring liquor meant for defence personnel, selling it at higher rates

The two worked for the third accused named Pradeep Kumar, who had been running a vegetable shop in the same society for the last 30 years, they said. A case was registered against the three accused under relevant sections of the Delhi Excise Act at Tilak Marg police station on Wednesday and a huge stock of liquor bottles with stickers of "CSD Canteen Sale Only" was recovered from them, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 16:05 IST
3 held for illegally procuring liquor meant for defence personnel, selling it at higher rates
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

A 51-year-old man along with two security guards were arrested for allegedly procuring liquor bottles meant for defence personnel illegally and selling them to customers at higher rates, police said on Thursday. A large number of liquor bottles with stickers of "CSD Canteen Sale Only" was recovered from them, they said. The accused -- Sushant Behra (26) and Som Nath Barik (28), both natives of Odisha, worked as security guards at an apartment here in Tilak Marg. The two worked for the third accused named Pradeep Kumar, who had been running a vegetable shop in the same society for the last 30 years, they said.

A case was registered against the three accused under relevant sections of the Delhi Excise Act at Tilak Marg police station on Wednesday and a huge stock of liquor bottles with stickers of "CSD Canteen Sale Only" was recovered from them, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said, acting on a tip-off received through the Military Intelligence Wing, a team was deployed near the Sangli apartments where the two guards were illegally accumulating the liquor bottles. "One of our constable was deployed as decoy customer and he struck a deal with the two guards for purchasing 24 bottles of Old Monk rum. Subsequently, they were nabbed and 24 bottles of liquor with stickers of 'CSD Canteen Sale Only' were recovered," he said. Kumar was also apprehended and 169 bottles of liquor were recovered from his vegetable shop at Sangli Apartments, he added.

The two men disclosed that while doing guard duty at the apartment, they came in contact with Kumar, who induced them to earn easy money by arranging customers to sell the illegal liquor bottles, the DCP said. Kumar used to collect the liquor from a person named Monu, who has been supplying illegal liquor from the CSD Canteen. Kumar then sold those liquor bottles in New Delhi through the two guards, charging Rs 150 more than the market price on each bottle, police said.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Corporate credit profiles suffer in H1, may continue to remain under pressure in H2: Rating agencies

The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to corporate Indias credit profiles hitting the lowest in a decade, and the stress is likely to continue in the rest of the fiscal as well, two domestic rating agencies said on Thursday. ...

Tractors are as sacred to farmers as weapons are to soldiers and burning them is like insulting our farmers: Singh.

Tractors are as sacred to farmers as weapons are to soldiers and burning them is like insulting our farmers Singh....

COLUMN-Will coronavirus trigger a megacity exodus? Kemp

The coronavirus epidemic and its aftermath have prompted a rush of news stories about residents fleeing large cities to start a new, healthier and less crowded life in smaller cities, towns and rural areas.Megacities in the advanced economi...

India says three soldiers killed by Pakistani fire in Kashmir

Three Indian soldiers were killed on Thursday in what an army spokesman described as an unprovoked firing of weapons by Pakistani forces at the border in the disputed region of Kashmir, in a fresh eruption of tensions.Firing frequently erup...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020