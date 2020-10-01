Five held in Goa for betting on IPL matches
Police have arrested five persons in Goa for allegedly accepting bets on the ongoing IPL cricket matches, an official said on Thursday. Calangute police conducted a raid on Wednesday night on a villa in the beach village of Candolim, from where the accused were operating, he said.
All the accused are from Rajasthan. They have been identified as Raju Singh (25), Mohit Kumar (21), Ravi Mamtani (30), Suraj Soni (28) and Sagar Rathore (28), a police spokesperson said. "They were caught red-handed while accepting bets on the ongoing IPL matches. During the raid, cash of Rs 95,000, nine mobile phones, two laptops were also seized by the police," he added.
They have been booked under sections 3 and 4 of Goa Public Gambling Act, he said.
