Man lured to become 'escort' for women duped of Rs 15 lakh

A 40-year-old man from Mumbai was allegedly duped of Rs 15 lakh after being lured by fraudsters to become a 'male escort' for women, police said on Thursday. Based on his complaint, the police have lodged an FIR against three persons, including a woman, under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections for cheating, a police official said.

The man, who worked as a tailor in Dahisar area here, told the police that got drawn to the offer as his business unit was not working well in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. The accused, who posed as employees of an escort agency, told the man that he would have to meet a new woman every day as part of the job and would earn money, the official said.

The man was initially asked to deposit some amount to register with the agency. He was later was asked to pay more money on some pretext or the other on various occasions over the last three months. However, he was not provided any job in return and alleged that the accused duped him of of Rs 15 lakh, the official said.

Based on his complaint, an FIR was registered a few days back against the three accused under various IPC Sections, including 420 (cheating), and the Information Technology Act, he said, adding that no arrest has been made so far..