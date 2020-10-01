Left Menu
Development News Edition

India says three soldiers killed by Pakistani fire in Kashmir

Three Indian soldiers were killed on Thursday in what an army spokesman described as an unprovoked firing of weapons by Pakistani forces at the border in the disputed region of Kashmir, in a fresh eruption of tensions. Firing frequently erupts along the Line of Control, or the ceasefire line in Kashmir, which both the nuclear-armed countries claim in full.

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 16:39 IST
India says three soldiers killed by Pakistani fire in Kashmir

Three Indian soldiers were killed on Thursday in what an army spokesman described as an unprovoked firing of weapons by Pakistani forces at the border in the disputed region of Kashmir, in a fresh eruption of tensions.

Firing frequently erupts along the Line of Control, or the ceasefire line in Kashmir, which both the nuclear-armed countries claim in full. Indian army spokesman Rajesh Kalia said Pakistan had launched unprovoked firing in the Nowgam sector early on Thursday, killing two Indian soldiers and wounding four.

Another Indian soldier was killed in overnight firing by Pakistan troops in the Poonch sector. "Our troops responded strongly to the enemy fire," Kalia said. There was no immediate comment from Pakistan.

New Delhi says Pakistani troops open fire to help militants sneak into India's side of Kashmir to join a decades-long armed revolt there. Pakistan says it only gives moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people fighting for self-determination. India and China are separately locked in their most serious military face off along their border which is also disputed.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Bengaluru FC begin pre-season training without head coach

Without head coach Carles Cuadrat and their technical staff, former champions Bengaluru FC on Thursday began their pre-season training at the Inspire Institute of Sport in Bellary for the upcoming Indian Super League. As many as 29 players ...

Delhi to launch massive anti-air pollution campaign from Oct 5: Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said the city government will launch a mega anti-air pollution campaign on October 5, and that a centre is being set up in Najafgarh to produce a chemical to deal with stubble burning. Rai sa...

S.Africa has released about a fifth of earmarked state-owned land to farmers

South Africa has released about a fifth of earmarked state-owned land to around 275 farmers so far, officials said on Thursday, as the government seeks to accelerate land redistribution in an effort to redress historic racial inequalities. ...

Robert Vadra says Hathras victim's parents should have been allowed to make decision on last rites, slams Yogi Adityanath govt

By By Aparajita Gupta Businessman Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Thursday said that parents of the victim of alleged Hathras gangrape should have been allowed to make a decision of how they would like to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020