Air Marshal Amit Dev takes over as AOC-n-C of EAC

Air Marshal Amit Dev Thursday took over as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Indian Air Force's Eastern Air Command from Air Marshal R D Mathur, Defence spokesperson said. An alumnus of Defence Services Staff College and National Defence College, Air Marshal Amit Dev was commissioned into the fighter stream of IAF in December 1982 as a fighter pilot and has built a distinguished career spanning nearly 38 years, they said.

Defence spokesperson Wing Commander Ratnakar Singh said prior to his present appointment Air Marshal Amit Dev was Air officer-in-charge of personnel at Air Headquarters Vayu Bhawan in Delhi following his posting as director general of air operations at Air Headquarters. Air Marshal Amit Dev has flying experience of more than 2500 hours, including operational flying on MiG 21 and MiG 27 fighter aircraft, the IAF official said.