Left Menu
Development News Edition

Abusive tweets against CM: HC says free speech can't override others' rights

On Thursday, his lawyer Abhinav Chandrachud argued that Constitution gives every citizen the right to criticize those who hold a public office, even a prime minister. Thakkar is facing a case for just two tweets which were not obscene, the lawyer said, adding that abusive language does not necessarily mean obscenity.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-10-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 16:55 IST
Abusive tweets against CM: HC says free speech can't override others' rights
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Bombay High Court on Thursday said that in democracy a person has the right to express views, but it does not confer a license to violate the constitutional rights of others. A bench of Justices S S Shinde and M S Karnik was hearing a petition filed by Sameet Thakkar, seeking to quash an FIR registered against him over his tweets against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son, minister Aaditya Thackeray.

V P Marg police station here has registered a First Information Report against Thakkar for obscenity and slander. On Thursday, his lawyer Abhinav Chandrachud argued that Constitution gives every citizen the right to criticize those who hold a public office, even a prime minister.

Thakkar is facing a case for just two tweets which were not obscene, the lawyer said, adding that abusive language does not necessarily mean obscenity. Chandrachud also cited Justice V R Krishna Iyer's remark that courts should ignore trifling and venial offenses.

The Supreme Court too had said that those holding public offices must be thick-skinned, the lawyer added. The bench, however, disagreed.

"Sometimes we also receive very harsh criticism. We know that if we ignore it, everything will pass. But can we expect everyone to react in the same manner? Someone holding a public office might be very sensitive," the HC said. Advocate Chandrachud also argued that IPC sections 499 and 500 which deal with defamation were slapped against Thakkar, but the complaint had been filed by a private person and not the chief minister who was allegedly defamed.

The judges, however, said that the dignity of a public office should be maintained. "The rights of your client can not violate someone else's constitutional rights. Everybody knows these rights are not absolute....if criticism is fair then the person who occupies public office should have the capacity to accept it.

But criticism can't be unfair and abusive," it said. The high court also observed that it has become very easy to criticize someone on social media. "People now think they can get publicity if they post something against the PM or CM. You know now even judiciary is not immune. Before pandemic everyday we used to keep getting so many letters," the bench said.

Additional Public Prosecutor S R Shinde said the police had issued a notice to Thakkar under section 41-A of the Code of Criminal Procedure, but he was yet to appear before them to record his statement. Such a notice is issued where arrest is not necessary and the maximum punishment for the offense is less than seven years.

Advocate Chandrachud said his client was willing to record his statement, but he did not do so fearing arrest. "Our understanding is that there is no need for arrest when 41-A notice has been issued. You inform investigating officer of the same," the court told the government lawyer.

It directed Thakkar to appear before the police on October 5 and asked the government to inform the court if the police decided to book Thakkar under any additional charges that would warrant his arrest..

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi violence: Court extends judicial custody of Sharjeel Imam

A Delhi court on Thursday extended till October 22 the judicial custody of Jawaharlal Nehru Universitys student Sharjeel Imam in connection with the violence in northeast Delhi in February this year. Imam was arrested in this case by the Sp...

Czech PM Babis urges EU leaders to discuss pandemic shortfalls

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Thursday that EU leaders should be discussing shortfalls in cooperation during the COVID-19 pandemic as his country faced a troubling second wave of infections.Babis said EU leaders meeting for a su...

Europe's worst infection hotspot Madrid heads for lockdown

Madrid is to go into lockdown in coming days after the regions leader reluctantly agreed on Thursday to obey a central government order to ban non-essential travel in the Spanish capital that is Europes worst COVID-19 hotspot. The Madrid re...

Bengaluru FC begin pre-season training without head coach

Without head coach Carles Cuadrat and their technical staff, former champions Bengaluru FC on Thursday began their pre-season training at the Inspire Institute of Sport in Bellary for the upcoming Indian Super League. As many as 29 players ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020