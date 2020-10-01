Left Menu
Two French journalists hit by shelling in Armenia in grave condition - source

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 17:17 IST
Two French journalists working for newspaper Le Monde are in a grave condition after being shelled by Azeri forces in the Armenian town of Martuni, an Armenian government source told Reuters.

Le Monde Chief Editor Luc Bronner told Reuters two Le Monde journalists, including one photographer, had been injured. No further details were immediately available. The journalists were born in 1989 and 1991, and had been filming civilians with a group of journalists in Martuni west of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, the Armenian source said.

