Efforts ongoing to restructure armed forces for optimum utlilisation of resources: Top IDS official

Efforts are underway to restructure the three armed forces so that there is optimum utilisation of resources, said a top official of the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQIDS) on Thursday. "Over the last nine months, after the declaration and the physical appointment of the CDS (Chief of Defence Staff), we have moved a number of steps towards the jointness in operations, logistics, training, support services, common communication within the three services," said Lt Gen Taranjit Singh, Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Operations). The Department of Military Affairs (DMA) was established by the central government on January 1 this year. It is headed by General Bipin Rawat, who is the CDS as well as the DMA's Secretary.

The HQIDS was raised on October 1, 2001, as a tri-service entity with an overarching aim of "victory through jointness". Singh said HQIDS has lent full support in raising the DMA from January 1, 2020, onwards by providing personnel and material. In addition to the Department of Defence, all the three service headquarters have "positively ensured" that the newly raised DMA stands on a "strong base", Singh noted. "Secretary DMA and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) is working in close cooperation with the other three service headquarters. Efforts are ongoing for the restructuring of the forces for optimum utilization of resources," Singh told reporters.

To promote indigenous production, the Defence Ministry on August 9 announced restrictions on import of 101 weapons and military platforms including light combat helicopters, conventional submarines and cruise missiles under a staggered timeline till 2024. "The Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-reliant India) in defence is one of the flagship programmes and all three services are looking at it very positively," Singh mentioned.

He said recent reforms announced for Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence sector will take India a long way. "Many procedures have been streamlined as per modern day requirements of the armed forces. Synergy is being maintained within the Ministry of Defence and other government of India's ministries and departments," he stated.

"Department of Defence Production is providing the lead to the services and the DMA is coordinating valuable input of all three services," he added. On August 9, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the ministry was now ready for a "big push" to indigenous defence manufacturing in tune with Prime Minister Narendra Modi''s call for an "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (Self-Reliant India).