Erdogan cool to U.S., Russia, France ceasefire effort in Nagorno-Karabakh

Erdogan cool to U.S., Russia, France ceasefire effort in Nagorno-KarabakhReuters | Updated: 01-10-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 17:31 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday it was unacceptable that the United States, Russia and France were involved in a search for a ceasefire in a disputed Caucasus region given they neglected problems there for some 30 years. Erdogan also repeated that Armenia must withdraw from Nagorno-Karabakh if there is to be lasting peace in the region where Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces have clashed for five days.
Russia, the United States and France were drafting a joint statement about the fighting on Thursday, the Interfax agency cited the Kremlin as saying.
ALSO READ
Cycling-Bernal withdraws from Tour de France ahead of stage 17
Cycling-Bernal withdraws from Tour de France ahead of stage 17
Defending champion Egan Bernal withdraws from Tour de France
Cycling-Bernal withdraws from Tour de France ahead of stage 17
France says Lebanese depositors may not get all their cash, minutes show