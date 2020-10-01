Left Menu
3 held for duping people by posing as bank employees

After making random calls, the accused would induce people by telling them that they would enhance their reward points and secure their debit cards if they followed some simple steps, police said. They would then ask the victims to install or download applications like team viewer or anydesk, mirror their phones, get the OTPs and other credentials and transfer the money into their account, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 19:25 IST
3 held for duping people by posing as bank employees

Three men were arrested for allegedly posing as bank employees and duping people in north Delhi's Tri Nagar area, police said on Thursday. After making random calls, the accused would induce people by telling them that they would enhance their reward points and secure their debit cards if they followed some simple steps, police said. They would then ask the victims to install or download applications like team viewer or Anydesk, mirror their phones, get the OTPs and other credentials and transfer the money into their account, police said. The accused have been identified as Deepu Kumar Jha (26), Nirmal Raj (26) and Sunil (22), all residents of Mohan Garden, they said. A person named Ankur, a resident of Tri Nagar who runs a travel agency, received a call on Monday where the caller, posing as a bank employee, told him that he would help get his debit card protected. The caller then asked the complainant to download the team viewer app, a senior police officer said. The caller asked the ID of the complainant's team viewer application and also asked for his debit card number. Thereafter, the victim found that Rs 4,656 was debited from his account, the officer said. A case was registered in this regard at Keshav Puram police station. "During investigation, the details of the alleged bank account was analysed. The account was found registered in the name of Narayan. It was also revealed that one transaction was done from complainant's bank account to the bank account of the accused," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya said. On the basis of the call detail records and location of the mobile number, a raid was conducted at Uttam Nagar and three persons were arrested, Arya said. Elaborating on their modus operendi, police said the accused would induce people by telling them that they would enhance their reward points and secure their debit cards if they followed some simple steps, police said. They would then ask the victims to install or download applications like team viewer or anydesk, mirror their phones, get the OTPs and other credentials and transfer the money into their account, police said.

