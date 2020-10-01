Complete installation of flow meters by October-end: DJB VC Raghav Chadha to officials

Delhi Jal Board vice chairman Raghav Chadha on Thursday directed officials to complete the installation of flow meters in the city by October-end. Flow meters are required to measure the flow and quantity of water at a particular point and help detect leakages.

There are 3,004 flow meters operational in Delhi against the required 3,329. Chadha directed the officials to install the remaining 325 flow meters by October 30 and connect them with the SCADA centre.

The SCADA is the DJB's high-tech monitoring system which allows the head office to detect where and how much water is being leaked or tapped. "There must be an immediate audit of all manual flow meters. In the event of any such meter not functioning effectively, it will be immediately rectified, repaired and restored. This task should be completed by October 30," Chadha said.