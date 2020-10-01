Husband-wife duo arrested for cheating people

The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested a husband-wife duo who allegedly ran away with the money invested by people in a local scheme run by them, officials said. The accused have been identified as Mahender Chawla (53) and Renu Chawla (52), residents of Sector-3 Rohini, they said. On Wednesday, police received information that a woman Renu has fled with the money invested by many people in a local scheme run by them, a senior police officer said. Around 200 to 250 people had also gathered in Rohini, alleging that both of them had run away with their money, police said. Police registered a case under relevant sections at South Rohini police station and took up the investigation

"During investigation, the movers and packers, whose service was used for relocation by the couple, was identified and contacted. Thereafter, both the accused were arrested from Dharampur in Gurgaon," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) P K Mishra said. Police said they have received the complaints of over 50 to 60 people. So far, it has been established that the duo cheated people of over Rs 35 lakh. The amount is expected to go up as the investigation progresses, police said. The accused disclosed that they had been running this operation for the last 20 years. They have a shop of readymade garments and clothes in Sector-3 Rohini, police added.