These are the top stories at 9.15 pm: Nation DEL110 UP-HATHRAS-FAMILY-PRESSURE Hathras case: Victim's family alleges admin, police pressure; demands CBI probe Hathras (UP): The family of the 19-year-old Dalit woman who succumbed to her injuries at a Delhi hospital after she was allegedly gangraped in Hathras on Thursday alleged they were being pressured by the district administration against “repeatedly changing” their statement. DEL106 UP-POLICE-2NDLD HATHRAS Hathras woman not raped: UP Police Lucknow: A senior Uttar Pradesh police officer said on Thursday said the forensic report has revealed that the 19-year-old Hathras woman who succumbed to her injuries at a Delhi hospital was not raped.

DEL103 RAHUL-2NDLD ARREST Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi detained by police on way to meet Hathras victim's family Noida (UP): Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and around 150 of their party workers were briefly detained in Greater Noida on Thursday for alleged violation of prohibitory orders while walking towards Hathras to meet the Dalit rape victim's family. DEL17 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 tally in India crosses 63-lakh mark New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload crossed the 63-lakh mark with 86,821 infections being reported in a day, while 52,73,201 people have recuperated so far, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

DEL99 SINOINDIA-MEA Indian, Chinese army working to schedule next round of military talks: MEA on border standoff New Delhi: The Indian and Chinese army are working to schedule their seventh round of talks to take steps towards "early and complete" disengagement of troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh in accordance with the existing bilateral agreement and protocols, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday. DEL100 ED-TERROR-CHARGESHEET Terror financing: ED files charge sheet against Hafiz Saeed, Pak associate among others New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said it has filed a charge sheet against Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed, one of his Pakistani associates, a Delhi-based hawala dealer and others in connection with a money laundering probe linked to an alleged terror financing case.

DEL108 BJP-LJP-BIHAR LJP highlights its issues with Nitish Kumar as Shah, Nadda hold meeting with Chirag Paswan New Delhi: Top BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda, held a meeting with Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan on Thursday to thrash out a seat-sharing arrangement with allies for the Bihar assembly polls. DEL32 PM-TUNNEL PM to inaugurate strategic Atal Tunnel at Rohtang on Saturday New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the strategically important all-weather Atal Tunnel, which reduces the distance between Manali and Leh by 46 km and the travel time by four to five hours, at Rohtang in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday.

DEL31 JK-CEASEFIRE 2 soldiers killed, 4 hurt in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pak in J&K's Kupawara Srinagar: Two soldiers were killed and four injured in an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Naugam sector on Thursday, officials said. DEL84 RAIL-TRAINS-FESTIVE SEASON Rlys to introduce 200 more trains during festive season: Rly Board Chairman New Delhi: The Railways is planning to introduce 200 special trains between October 15 and November 30 to cater to passengers travelling during the festive season, Railway Board Chairman and CEO V K Yadav said on Thursday.

DEL51 AVI-LD VVIP-AIRCAFT Custom-made B777 plane for VVIP travel arrives in India New Delhi: A custom-made B777 aircraft, which will be used to fly the president, vice president and prime minister, has arrived in Delhi from the US on Thursday, said government officials. Legal LGD18 UP-HC-HATHRAS Allahabad HC summons top UP govt officials in Hathras gang-rape & murder case Lucknow: Upset with the alleged gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh and her forcible cremation subsequently, a Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Thursday summoned top government officials to the court.

LGD9 SC-AIR TICKET-REFUND SC directs refund of airline tickets for flights cancelled due to lockdown New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday directed refund of air tickets, domestic and international, for travel during the COVID-19 lockdown period from March 25 to May 24 within three weeks from the date of the cancellation of flights. Business DEL101 BIZ-2NDLD GST-COLLECTION GST collections rise to highest level since lockdown at Rs 95,480 cr in Sep New Delhi: GST collections rose to Rs 95,480 crore in September - the highest level since the lockdown - in signs of a revival of economic activity and demand returning from the lifting of restrictions.

Foreign FGN12 US-INDIA-LD CLEAN ENERGY Legislation introduced in US Senate to boost clean energy cooperation with India Washington: A top Democratic senator has introduced a legislation in the US Senate to establish a forum for cooperation with India on clean energy technologies and energy transmission. By Lalit K Jha..